Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $469,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.