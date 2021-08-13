Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 2,510 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.43 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $329,772,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $47,760,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $44,833,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.