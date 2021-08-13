Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.69.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

