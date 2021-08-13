Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CUTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

