CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%.

Shares of CV Sciences stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.35. 488,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,971. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

