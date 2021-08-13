CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 52,929 shares.The stock last traded at $61.44 and had previously closed at $57.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $640.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

