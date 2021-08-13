CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

