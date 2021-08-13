CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

