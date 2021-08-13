CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
