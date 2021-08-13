D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000.

NASDAQ HYACU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

