D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,668 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

MRAM opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.51. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.