D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of The First of Long Island worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth about $1,704,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $526.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

