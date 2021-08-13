D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BGSF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 18.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth about $7,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BGSF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

