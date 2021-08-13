D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

