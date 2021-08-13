D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,599 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $92.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

