DA Davidson Begins Coverage on GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GTYH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 59,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $310,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.