Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDAIF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Daimler has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

