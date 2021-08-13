Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of BN opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Monday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.65.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

