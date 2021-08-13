Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,127. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.85.

DARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

