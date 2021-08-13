Datto (NYSE:MSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Datto (NYSE:MSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.46. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. Datto has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 77.94.

Get Datto alerts:

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370 over the last three months.

MSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.