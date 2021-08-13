Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $64,534.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

