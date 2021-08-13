DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $255,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.93. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

