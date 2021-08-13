DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

