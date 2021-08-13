DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 57,280 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,937.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 82,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

