DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTAI. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BTAI stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

