DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 714.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Equifax by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.54. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.