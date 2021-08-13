DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $489,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,509,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

