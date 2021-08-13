DEJAVE (DJV) Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. DEJAVE has a market cap of $1.00 million and $28.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for $380.63 or 0.00799962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.79 or 0.99960609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00858724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

