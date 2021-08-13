Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Deliveroo (LON:ROO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 374.72 ($4.90) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.17. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.02.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.