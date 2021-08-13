DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00323949 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001350 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.22 or 0.00974443 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.