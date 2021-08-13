DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $66.00 at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

XRAY stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,591,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

