Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.40 ($11.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.86. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

