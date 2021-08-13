Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.40 ($11.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.86. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

