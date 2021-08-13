Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

Shares of DTE opened at €18.40 ($21.65) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

