DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 4,310.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $$8.70 during trading hours on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

