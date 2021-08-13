DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $492.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.