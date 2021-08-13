Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at ATB Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

Shares of DXT traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.55 and a 12 month high of C$7.65. The company has a market cap of C$469.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

