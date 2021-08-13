Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

DLGNF stock remained flat at $$76.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

