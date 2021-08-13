Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
DLGNF stock remained flat at $$76.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
