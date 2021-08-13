Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

