Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

