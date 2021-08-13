Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.85.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
