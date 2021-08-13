Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,908. Digi International has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $688.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
