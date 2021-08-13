Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,908. Digi International has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $688.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.06.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

