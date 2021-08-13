Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland Sells 5,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

