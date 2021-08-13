Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

NYSE:D opened at $77.36 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

