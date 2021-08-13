DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Mizuho

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.26.

DoorDash stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.43. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

