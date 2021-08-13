Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.93, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.