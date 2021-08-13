Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dril-Quip in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

