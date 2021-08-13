DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Tali Chen Sells 1,238 Shares

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $16,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Tali Chen sold 469 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $7,475.86.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 97,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 96,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

