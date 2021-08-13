Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

