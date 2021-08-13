Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

DLNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 33,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,471. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

