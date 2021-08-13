e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

