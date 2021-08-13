e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

ELF opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.