E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

EONGY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 46,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,842. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

